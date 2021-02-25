Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.
HCC traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 2,782,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $25.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
