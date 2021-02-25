Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

HCC traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 2,782,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.