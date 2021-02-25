Warrior Met Coal’s (HCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

