Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading Down 5.1%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 1,001,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 864,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
WPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $132.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
