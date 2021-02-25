Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading Down 5.1%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 1,001,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 864,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

WPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $132.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 845,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

