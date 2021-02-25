Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 120.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

