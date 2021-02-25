Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Waste Management worth $43,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after buying an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 911,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 471,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Waste Management by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $125.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

