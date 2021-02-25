Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.41. 77,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

