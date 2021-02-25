Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Gap Down to $63.00

Shares of Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82), but opened at GBX 61.20 ($0.80). Watchstone Group shares last traded at GBX 61.77 ($0.81), with a volume of 7,872 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £28.44 million and a P/E ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Watchstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watchstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.