Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WVE opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $471.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

