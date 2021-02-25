Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.20

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $200,856.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.03 or 0.00487320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00065658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00081021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057696 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00073289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.52 or 0.00461054 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars.

