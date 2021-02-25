Waves (WAVES) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $135.90 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Waves has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $999.02 million and $135.90 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for $9.57 or 0.00020293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006517 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,429,056 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.