WAX (WAXP) One Day Volume Tops $1.36 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $112.37 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00036531 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,521,545 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,465,143 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

WAX Coin Trading

