Wayfair (NYSE:W) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of W traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,111. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.55. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total transaction of $906,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,125,235.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
