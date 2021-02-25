Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $375.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $360.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.31.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W traded up $8.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.80. 129,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.55.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,884,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.