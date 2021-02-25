Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $258.13

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $258.13, but opened at $229.00. Wayfair shares last traded at $289.93, with a volume of 49,510 shares trading hands.
W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.31.
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.16 and a 200-day moving average of $277.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair (NYSE:W)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
