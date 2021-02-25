Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB) Shares Up 5.3%

Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 578,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,599,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £7.87 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webis Holdings plc Company Profile

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

