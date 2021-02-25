WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 557,837 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 407,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 268,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

