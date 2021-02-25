Wedbush Comments on Home Point Capital Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Point Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

In related news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 in the last 90 days.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

