Wedbush Comments on Royal Caribbean Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the company will earn ($5.31) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

NYSE:RCL opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

