Wedbush Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

GLOB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.25.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.72. 2,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.39. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,398,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after acquiring an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

