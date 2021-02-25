Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS: RDSMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

2/17/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/17/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/9/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

1/20/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/13/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

1/12/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/12/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

1/7/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.