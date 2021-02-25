Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (IFXA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR: IFXA):

2/19/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/18/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €42.30 ($49.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €42.70 ($50.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €34.50 ($40.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

