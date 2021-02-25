Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Telenor ASA (TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: TELNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/23/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/9/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
2/5/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.
2/4/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/2/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/1/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/13/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/7/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
