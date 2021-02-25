Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.86

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and traded as high as $24.24. Weichai Power shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 26,829 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.