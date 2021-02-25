Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 1,133 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,959,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Equifax by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average is $169.85. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.