Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Baxter International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

