Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 193.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold a total of 188,116 shares of company stock worth $7,101,254 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

