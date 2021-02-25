Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

TT opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.51.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.