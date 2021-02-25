Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,405 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

GE stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

