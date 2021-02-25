Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in The Boeing by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $229.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.05. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

