Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $340.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.21. 25,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $80,464,272. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,797,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.