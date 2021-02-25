Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $7.88 on Thursday, reaching $63.69. 260,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.