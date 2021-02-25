Wells Fargo & Company Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.93. 789,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,791. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. KBC Group NV raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 836,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108,767 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 56.8% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.