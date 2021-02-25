Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 630,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

