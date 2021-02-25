Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 37,160,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,224,512. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

