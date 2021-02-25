Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 746,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,035. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.