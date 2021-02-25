Wells Fargo & Company Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $124.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.89. 22,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,650. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after buying an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 86,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

