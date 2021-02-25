Wells Fargo & Company Raises The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.
Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
About The TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.