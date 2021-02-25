Wells Fargo & Company Raises The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

