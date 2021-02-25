Wells Fargo & Company Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $525.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $405.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.33. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.