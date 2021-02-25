Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN) Shares Down 4.3%

Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN) was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 499,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 254,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a current ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.03 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.57.

About Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

