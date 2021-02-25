WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.06

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1540000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

About WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in east-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

