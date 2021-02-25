WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Hemant Porwal Sells 3,961 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. 539,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,049. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WESCO International by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

