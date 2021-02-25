WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.89.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE WCC opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $89.53.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $2,767,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

