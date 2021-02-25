Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares Down 5.5%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)’s share price fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.24. 1,528,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,018,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

