Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Down 11.8%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) shares fell 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.65. 1,459,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 903,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

