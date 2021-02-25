Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

