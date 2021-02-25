Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) (CVE:WP) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) (CVE:WP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.12. Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) (CVE:WP)

Western Pacific Trust Company, a non-deposit-taking independent trust company, provides various financial services to corporations and individuals in Canada. The company offers self-administered tax-free savings accounts, self-administered registered retirement income funds, and self-administered locked-in retirement accounts; registered retirement savings plans and other self-administered accounts; and trust, accounting, administrative, corporate secretarial, and transfer and collateral agency services, as well as private health care plans for small business owners.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Pacific Trust Company (WP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.