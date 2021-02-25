Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 5.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.87. 2,634,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,817,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPRT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -187.96 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

