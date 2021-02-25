WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in WestRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

