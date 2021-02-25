Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 3,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF)

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels segments. It primarily operates Harbour City, a commercial space comprising offices, retail shops, serviced apartments, hotels and club, and car parking spaces; and Times Square, a retail space that consists of office and car parking spaces.

