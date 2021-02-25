Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after acquiring an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,129,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 163,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

